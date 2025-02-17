Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

