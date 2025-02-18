Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,541.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

