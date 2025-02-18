Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

