GAM Holding AG Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,431,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SPOT opened at $637.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.35 and a 200-day moving average of $426.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $239.66 and a 1 year high of $652.63.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
