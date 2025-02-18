Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

