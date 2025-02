GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

GGN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 443,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,051. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.