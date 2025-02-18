Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEP traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $53.15.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

