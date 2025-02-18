Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of QRTEP traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $53.15.
About Qurate Retail
