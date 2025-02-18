Head to Head Review: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Platforms and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 4 35 2 2.86 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $717.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.55%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

This table compares Meta Platforms and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 37.91% 38.17% 25.31% CEVA -3.22% -2.69% -2.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and CEVA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $164.50 billion 11.35 $62.36 billion $23.92 30.80 CEVA $97.42 million 8.41 -$11.88 million ($0.14) -247.63

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats CEVA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

