Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Autohome had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Autohome Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 822,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.