BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Zacks reports. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.34%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDORY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,952. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDORY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

