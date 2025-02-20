Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of KVYO stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 739,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
