Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 739,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

