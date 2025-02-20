Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,790.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,211,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $87,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

