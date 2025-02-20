Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

