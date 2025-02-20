ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,601 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $45,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.