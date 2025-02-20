Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

