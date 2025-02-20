Centrica (LON:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

Centrica Trading Up 5.7 %

Centrica stock traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.65 ($1.81). 273,895,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,394,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 155.30 ($1.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Centrica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.10).

Insider Transactions at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,624 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,997.52 ($2,513.55). Insiders purchased a total of 5,096 shares of company stock valued at $658,232 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.