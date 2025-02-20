Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 121,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 585,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 53.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 103.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

