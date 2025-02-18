iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $102.07, with a volume of 4965026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.