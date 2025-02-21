Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). 14.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.