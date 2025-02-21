Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 36,671,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 67,072,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.