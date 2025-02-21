Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 36,671,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 67,072,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.