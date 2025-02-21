Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,344.73 and last traded at $1,339.57. 23,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 38,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,442.65.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,578,000 after buying an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $284,418,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Further Reading
