Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 235,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 603,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

