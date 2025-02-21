Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,701.79 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $13,701.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,716.47. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $1,705.53.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Adam David Sachs sold 463 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $6,250.50.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,425. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on RBOT
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.