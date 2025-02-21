Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,701.79 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $13,701.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,716.47. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $1,705.53.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Adam David Sachs sold 463 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $6,250.50.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,425. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

