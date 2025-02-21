Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 782352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Down 12.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
About Kanabo Group
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
