Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $205.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.83. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

