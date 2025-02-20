Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.840-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Integer Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ITGR traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.56. 285,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,249. Integer has a twelve month low of $97.49 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

