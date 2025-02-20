Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,294 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 5.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $154,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $456.99 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

