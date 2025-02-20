CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Zacks reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
CNP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 2,608,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $34.17.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
