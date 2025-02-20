CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40, Zacks reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 2,608,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.