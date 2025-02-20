Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

