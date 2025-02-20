Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Designs
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.