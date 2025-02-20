Citigroup Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $280.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $10.50 on Thursday, hitting $206.51. 695,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.90. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

