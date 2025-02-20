TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.24 and its 200-day moving average is $534.96. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

