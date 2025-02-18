Key Financial Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

