Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6,339.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

