Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

