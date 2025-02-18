Oragenics, Inc. Sets Date for 2024 Annual Meeting of ShareholdersOragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) announced through a recent 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has decided to convene the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2025. T

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

