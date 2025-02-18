TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621.22 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $20.11 billion and approximately $621.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,091,408,120 coins and its circulating supply is 86,091,356,786 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

