TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621.22 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $20.11 billion and approximately $621.22 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,091,408,120 coins and its circulating supply is 86,091,356,786 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
