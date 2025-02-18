Siacoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $230.87 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,467.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00130576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.37 or 0.00327435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00241469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00020787 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,638,815,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

