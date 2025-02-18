WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 19th. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOK opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95.

Institutional Trading of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Company Profile

WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. engages in developing health instruments. It manufactures and sells medical devices, including endotracheal tubes, laryngeal mask airways, heat and moisture exchanging filters, disposable breathing circuits, nebulizer kits, and yankauer suction sets. The company was founded on March 1, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

