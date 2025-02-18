Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Expands By 7.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 7,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The company has a market cap of $70.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

