Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €29.22 ($30.76) and last traded at €29.55 ($31.11). Approximately 1,506,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.61 ($31.17).

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.27 and a 200 day moving average of €30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

