GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €53.40 ($56.21) and last traded at €53.45 ($56.26). Approximately 289,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.75 ($56.58).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.41 and its 200-day moving average is €45.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

