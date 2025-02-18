HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €90.20 ($94.95) and last traded at €90.70 ($95.47). Approximately 22,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.60 ($97.47).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.