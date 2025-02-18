Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Grows By 15.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.23. 15,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 309,585 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 153.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 53,648 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.