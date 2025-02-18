Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Grows By 15.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE:FLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.23. 15,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
