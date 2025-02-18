TFI International (TFII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

TFI International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $141.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.85.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

