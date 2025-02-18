Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Rises By 8.5%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 646,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cenntro during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenntro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 129,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Cenntro has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

