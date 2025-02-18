Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.