Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 19th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Analog Devices are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and/or sell vehicles, parts, and related products for the automotive industry. These stocks can include companies involved in the production of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles, as well as those specializing in automotive technology, services, and accessories. Investing in automotive stocks allows investors to participate in the performance and growth of the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,764,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,352,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.70 and its 200-day moving average is $310.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,705,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,436,938. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $14.79 on Wednesday, reaching $235.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,070. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Featured Stories