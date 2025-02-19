Cormark Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.45.

TSE:CJT traded down C$3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$107.49. 98,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,010. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 754.37 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$100.01 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.51.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

