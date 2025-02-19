iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gimbal Financial grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

