iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

